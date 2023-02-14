JUST IN
Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 514.01% to Rs 22.35 crore

Net loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 514.01% to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22.353.64 514 OPM %-0.13-0.55 -PBDT-0.060.02 PL PBT-0.080.02 PL NP-0.080.02 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:37 IST

