JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories sells non-core dermatology brands
Business Standard

ABN AMRO goes live with Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution

Capital Market 

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys and ABN AMRO, a leading financial services provider in the Netherlands, today announced the implementation and go-live of the Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution for the bank's corporate customers.

ABN AMRO will now be able to provide its customers a single point of access to better manage their global commercial cash flows securely from anywhere and on any device of their choice.

With this implementation, the bank's customers will see transformative improvements in target balancing, notional pooling, aggregated balance agreement, and IFRS accounting. T

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU