ABN AMRO goes live with Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys and ABN AMRO, a leading financial services provider in the Netherlands, today announced the implementation and go-live of the Infosys Finacle Liquidity Management Solution for the bank's corporate customers.

ABN AMRO will now be able to provide its customers a single point of access to better manage their global commercial cash flows securely from anywhere and on any device of their choice.

With this implementation, the bank's customers will see transformative improvements in target balancing, notional pooling, aggregated balance agreement, and IFRS accounting. T

