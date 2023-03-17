JUST IN
Sumitomo Wiring Systems divests 3.4% stake held in Samvardhana Motherson International

Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Japan (SWS), a promoter of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has intimated selling of 3.4% shares held in SAMIL through 'bulk deal' at stock exchange in India, as part of global deleveraging strategy to fund partial debt prepayment of SWS group in the rising interest environment

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 13:34 IST

