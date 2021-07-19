Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Just Dial Ltd and PTC India Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2021.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd lost 6.91% to Rs 210 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 6.03% to Rs 8.88. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1033.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 780.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 621.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46632 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72117 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd fell 5.34% to Rs 1016. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd slipped 5.15% to Rs 21.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

