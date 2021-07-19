Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd, GTPL Hathway Ltd, Sharika Enterprises Ltd and Swelect Energy Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 July 2021.

Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd lost 7.92% to Rs 137.25 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58036 shares in the past one month.

Indian Terrain Fashions Ltd crashed 7.68% to Rs 42.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77741 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd tumbled 7.58% to Rs 184.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20054 shares in the past one month.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd dropped 6.11% to Rs 23.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84286 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd plummeted 5.05% to Rs 251.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7930 shares in the past one month.

