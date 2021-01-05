ACE firms up after strong Q3 biz update

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) rose 2.7% to Rs 146.30 after the construction equipments maker said its cranes volume jumped 68% to 1,595 units in Q3 December 2020 from 950 units in Q2 September 2020.Forklift volume climbed 24% to 331 units in Q3 December 2020 over Q2 September 2020. Volume of construction equipment surged 64% to 194 units in Q3 December 2020 from 118 units in Q2 September 2020. Agriculture equipment volumes jumped 68.3% to 1,621 units in Q3 December 2020 from 963 units in Q2 September 2020.
In its outlook, the company said positive trend, good growth in orders and execution is likely to continue.
ACE is leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing company with a majority market share in mobile cranes and tower cranes segment.
On a consolidated basis, ACE's net profit rose 2% to Rs 14.60 crore on a 0.1% rise in net sales to Rs 268.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU