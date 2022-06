Action Construction Equipment bags Government contract in Ghana

Action Construction Equipment has been awarded with a contract to set up a state-of-the-art assembly plant for manufacturing of Tractors, Backhoe Loaders and Fabrication of Agricultural implements for the Government of The Republic of Ghana against a consideration of USD 24. 98 Million.

The said contract is secured through a credit agreement between the Government of The Republic of Ghana and Export- Import Bank of India. The project will be owned and operated by the Government of The Republic of Ghana.

