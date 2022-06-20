Board of Greenlam Industries approves preferential issue of shares for Rs 195 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 20 June 2022The Board of Greenlam Industries at its meeting held on 20 June 2022 has approved issuance of up to 63,10,680 equity shares of Re 1 each of the Company to Smiti Holding and Trading Company (Investor) (which is 100% ultimately beneficially owned by Jalaj Ashwin Dani and Vita Jalaj Dani), a qualified institutional buyer on a preferential basis at a price of Rs. 309 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 195 crore.
