Adani Airport raises USD 250 mn via ECB facility from SCB and Barclays Bank

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, today announced successful closure of funding of USD 250 million senior secured 3-year ECB facility from consortium of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and Barclays Bank PLC.

The facility has an option to raise additional USD 200 million.

The financing structure enables a scalable capital solution with flexibility to tap global capital markets in line with AAHL's vision of providing a transformational airport infrastructure platform.

AAHL is leading the Adani portfolio's foray into B2C infrastructure assets. AAHL business is centred around convenience to consumer both via physical and digital channels.

