Adani Australia gets final environmental approval for Carmichael mine

on Thursday received its final environmental approval needed to begin work on its mine in Central

The approval states that the plan complies with all regulatory conditions set by the Australian and State Governments, bringing to a close a two-year process of rigorous scientific inquiry, review and approvals. This includes relevant reviews by Australia's pre-eminent scientific organisations CSIRO and Geoscience

The finalisation of the GDEMP and Black-throated Finch Management Plan paves the way for construction to commence on the Project and the delivery of much needed jobs for regional Queenslanders.

Moving forward, Australia's priority is ensuring the safety of everyone who works on the project and that all construction activity meets the strict environmental requirements we have agreed to meet in our management plans and approvals. Over the coming day's preparatory activities such as finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions will continue.

These preparatory actions will enable us to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, and civil earthworks on the

The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks. The project will deliver 1,500 direct and 6,750 indirect jobs during ramp up and construction, with Rockhampton and the primary hubs for employment.

The Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, and Gladstone regions will also benefit from work packages and employment opportunities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)