JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SPL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Board of Milgrey Finance & Investments approves change in registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 13 June 2019

The Board of Milgrey Finance & Investments at its meeting held on 13 June 2019 has approved the shifting the Registered Office of the Company from the present 503, Centre Square, S.V. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai- 400058 to 31, Whispering Palms Shopping Centre, Lokhandwala, Kandivali (E), Mumbai - 400101 with effect from 13 June 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 12:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU