Board of Milgrey Finance & Investments approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 13 June 2019The Board of Milgrey Finance & Investments at its meeting held on 13 June 2019 has approved the shifting the Registered Office of the Company from the present 503, Centre Square, S.V. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai- 400058 to 31, Whispering Palms Shopping Centre, Lokhandwala, Kandivali (E), Mumbai - 400101 with effect from 13 June 2019.
