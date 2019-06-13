Info Edge (India) allots 2 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Info Edge (India) has allotted 2,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each to the Info Edge Employee Stock Option Plan Trust at Rs. 10/- per share. These shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the Company, in all respects.
With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company will accordingly increase from Rs. 1,221,161,590 (122,116,159 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 1,223,161,590 (122,316,159 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU