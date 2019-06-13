Cords Cable Industries gets registered as Approved Vendor for RDSO under Ministry of Railways

-
Cords Cable Industries has received registration for inclusion in the List of RDSO Vendors for Developmental Orders from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (Government of India Ministry of Railways).
This approval enables the company to offer "Underground Railway Jelly Filled Quad Cable for Signalling & Telecom Installations to the Indian Railways and various projects where this approval is mandated including the Dedicated Freight Corridors, and various Metro-Rail projects.
This approval will allow Cords Cable Industries to explore the upcoming vast opportunities provided by various developmental & upgradation project5 of Railways and new Metro projects throughout the country.
