Cords Cable Industries gets registered as Approved Vendor for RDSO under Ministry of Railways

Capital Market 

Cords Cable Industries has received registration for inclusion in the List of RDSO Vendors for Developmental Orders from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (Government of India Ministry of Railways).

This approval enables the company to offer "Underground Railway Jelly Filled Quad Cable for Signalling & Telecom Installations to the Indian Railways and various projects where this approval is mandated including the Dedicated Freight Corridors, and various Metro-Rail projects.

This approval will allow Cords Cable Industries to explore the upcoming vast opportunities provided by various developmental & upgradation project5 of Railways and new Metro projects throughout the country.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 10:33 IST

