Adani Enterprise records loss of Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY22

-
ALSO READ
Adani Power records loss of Rs 231 crore in Q2 FY22
Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.13%
Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 4.1%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.51%
APSEZ 9M 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
-
Adani Enterprises (AEL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 297 crore in Q3 FY21.
The loss was due to losses in developing business. Total income increased by 61% YoY during the quarter to Rs 18,963 crore due to improved realization on the back of higher index prices in IRM segment.
EBIDTA increased by 4% YoY to Rs 977 crore in Q3 FY22. These results are not comparable with those of previous period due to consolidation of Mumbai Airport.
In Q3 FY22, the company took over Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports. With this, AEL's airports portfolio now includes 7 operational airports and 1 greenfield airport. During the quarter, Adani Airports witnessed significant improvement in its operations and handled 14.5 million passengers, 1,17,525 air traffic movements and 1,80,353 MT cargo.
With respect to the roads business, the company received LOA of Rs 17,100 Cr for three greenfield Ganga Expressway Projects of 464 kms in Uttar Pradesh on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. With this, total roads portfolio increased to 13 projects for construction / operation of roads aggregating to 950+ KMs.
In the Data Center segment, AdaniConneX completed 62% of construction of Chennai Data Center and also completed the land registration process for Noida Data Center. With regard to the Solar Manufacturing business, the company said that with a strong order book of 0.6 GW, it will continue to focus on this segment to have sustainable growth. It added that the existing capacity of 1.5 GW is being expanded to 3.5 GW, which will be completed by Q2 FY23.
In the Mining Services segment, significant ramp up in Gare Pelma III, Talabira and Kurmitar mines led to increase in productions volumes by 61% in Q3 FY22.
AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.
The scrip rose 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 1671.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU