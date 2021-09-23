Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port

-
ALSO READ
Adani Port spurts on acquiring controlling stake in Gangavaram Port from DVS Raju Family
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Gangavaram Port
Adani Ports Q4 PAT soars 285% YoY to Rs 1288 cr
Adani Ports to acquire balance 25% stake in Krishnapatnam Port
Flipkart enters into strategic partnership with Adani Group
-
Adani Ports rose 1.07% to Rs 752.70 after the company said that it has signed the appropriate transaction documents and simultaneously completed the acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh.
Gangavaram Port (GPL) is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and break bulk cargo. GPL is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21. It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for financial year 2020-21 was Rs 1,057 crore.
The acquisition is in line with company's strategy of east coast to west coast parity and will provide an access to growth from new hinterland markets as it has coverage in resource rich and industrial belt in Eastern, Central & Southern India.
The acquisition has been made for a cash consideration of Rs 644.78 crore.
In March this year, the company had announced the acquisition of Windy Lakeside Investment's (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) 31.5% stake in GPL.
In last week of March 2021, the company had announced the acquisition of 58.1% stake held by DVS Raju and family in GPL. The acquisition was valued at Rs 3,604 crore.
Last month, Adani Ports said that its proposal to acquire 10.4% stake for Rs 644.78 crore of Gangavaram Port from the Andhra Pradesh government has received approval from the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board.
On 20 September 2021, Adani Ports received approval of Competition Commission of India for the said acquisition.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to ports and logistics platform for India.
The company reported 77% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,342 crore on a 99% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs 4,557 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU