Adani Transmission Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.13%

Adani Transmission Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 1365. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.13% to quote at 2787.5. The index is up 6.09 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 4.99% and Adani Green Energy Ltd added 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 60.24 % over last one year compared to the 43.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 51.2% over last one month compared to 6.09% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 6.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 280 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7662 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1647.7 on 07 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 231.55 on 22 Sep 2020.

