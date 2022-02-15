Godrej Consumer gains on divesting premium beauty brand Bblunt

-
ALSO READ
Dr Reddys launches hair loss treatment drug for women
Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 4.56% in the September 2021 quarter
Godrej Consumer records low volume growth in Q3; expects margin dilution
Dr Reddy's launches 'Mintop' for treatment of female pattern hair loss
Serial entrepreneur, Ex-Hair Originals co-founder Ashish Tiwari launches - Hair Forever, a hair extension manufacturing startup
-
Godrej Consumer Products rose 2.86% to Rs 822.25 after the company said it has divested its entire stake in Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing ("Bblunt") to Honasa Consumer for Rs 84.5 crore.Honasa Consumer (HCPL), the parent company of direct to consumer brand, Mamaearth, has acquired Bblunt, a hair care, hair colour and styling products brand from Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), along with Bblunt salons operated by Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing.
Godrej Consumer Products will receive a total of Rs 84.5 crore from the divestment business.
On a consolidated basis, Godrej Consumer Products' net profit rose 5.08% to Rs 527.60 crore on a 8.08% increase in net sales to Rs 3,302.58 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colourants, toiletries and liquid detergents.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU