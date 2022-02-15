Volumes jump at Cipla Ltd counter

Cipla Ltd witnessed volume of 210.98 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 347.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60632 shares

Manappuram Finance Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 February 2022.

Cipla Ltd witnessed volume of 210.98 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 347.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60632 shares. The stock dropped 3.37% to Rs.923.10. Volumes stood at 1.07 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 16.3 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.30 lakh shares. The stock lost 11.64% to Rs.126.35. Volumes stood at 17.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd notched up volume of 45991 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14666 shares. The stock rose 0.11% to Rs.91.00. Volumes stood at 22666 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42856 shares. The stock slipped 3.46% to Rs.3,376.10. Volumes stood at 31584 shares in the last session.

Rossari Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 25729 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 2.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8939 shares. The stock slipped 11.42% to Rs.1,003.00. Volumes stood at 7157 shares in the last session.

