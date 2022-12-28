Adani Enterprises acquires SIBIA Analytics for Rs 15 cr

Adani Enterprises announced that it has acquired 100% stake of SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services (SIBIA) on 27 December 2022 for Rs 14.80 crore.

SIBIA is incorporated in India and registered with the registrar of companies, West Bengal at Kolkata on 1 December 2013. Its turnover for financial year 2021-2022 was Rs 1.34 crore.

The acquisition is strategic in nature and will help Adani Group to enhance its artificial learning (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's business investments are centred on the fields of airport management, technology parks, roads, data centre and water infrastructure.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 117% to Rs 460.94 crore on 188% jump in net sales to Rs 38,175.23 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of Adani Enterprises advanced 0.13% to Rs 3,774.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)