India Pesticides Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ircon International Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd, Gati Ltd and Saregama India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 December 2022.

India Pesticides Ltd spiked 8.88% to Rs 263.7 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65369 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7426 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd surged 8.69% to Rs 59.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossari Biotech Ltd soared 7.98% to Rs 769.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5113 shares in the past one month.

Gati Ltd added 7.27% to Rs 145.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33990 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd exploded 7.09% to Rs 394.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10372 shares in the past one month.

