BLB Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aries Agro Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd and Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 December 2022.

BLB Ltd surged 19.82% to Rs 26.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17018 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd soared 17.85% to Rs 203. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24686 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd spiked 16.40% to Rs 429.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1786 shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd spurt 15.20% to Rs 242.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 599 shares in the past one month.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd exploded 14.05% to Rs 394.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28590 shares in the past one month.

