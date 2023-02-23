Adani Enterprises Ltd down for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1374.55, down 2.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 5.67% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1374.55, down 2.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17576.2. The Sensex is at 59835.52, up 0.15%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 60.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 16.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5592.3, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1373, down 2.16% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd tumbled 10.97% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 5.67% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 113.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)