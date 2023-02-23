Oriental Trimex Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Venus Remedies Ltd, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, Delta Manufacturing Ltd and Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2023.

Oriental Trimex Ltd soared 17.65% to Rs 7.6 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6159 shares in the past one month.

Venus Remedies Ltd surged 16.24% to Rs 172.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12877 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4051 shares in the past one month.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd spiked 14.47% to Rs 43.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7026 shares in the past one month.

Delta Manufacturing Ltd jumped 11.35% to Rs 80.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1079 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd spurt 11.13% to Rs 235.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 618 shares in the past one month.

