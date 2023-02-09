Adani Enterprises Ltd Falls 15%, S&P BSE Commodities index Drops 1.35%

Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost 49.69% over last one month compared to 8.57% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 0.71% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Enterprises Ltd lost 15% today to trade at Rs 1834.9. The S&P BSE Commodities index is down 1.35% to quote at 5115.51. The index is down 8.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd decreased 8.02% and Ambuja Cements Ltd lost 5.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Commodities index went down 11.54 % over last one year compared to the 3.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost 49.69% over last one month compared to 8.57% fall in S&P BSE Commodities index and 0.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4189.55 on 21 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1017.1 on 03 Feb 2023.

