JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Market 

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 159.44 points or 0.47% at 34371.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.91%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.8%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.62%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.24%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.88%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.61%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.58%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.55%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 3.14%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.36%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.24%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 159.29 or 0.26% at 60504.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.46% at 17789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.26 points or 0.18% at 28118.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.78 points or 0.06% at 8887.52.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 1519 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU