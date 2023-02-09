Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 159.44 points or 0.47% at 34371.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.91%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.8%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.62%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.24%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.88%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.61%), Timken India Ltd (up 0.58%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.55%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 3.14%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.36%), and Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.24%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 159.29 or 0.26% at 60504.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 82 points or 0.46% at 17789.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.26 points or 0.18% at 28118.36.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.78 points or 0.06% at 8887.52.

On BSE,1337 shares were trading in green, 1519 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

