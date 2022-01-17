Adani Enterprises Ltd gains for third straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1898.95, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 273.92% in last one year as compared to a 28.07% jump in NIFTY and a 76.42% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1898.95, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18290.7. The Sensex is at 61285.78, up 0.1%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has gained around 19.43% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 224.44 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

