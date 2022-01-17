HCL Technologies tumbles as Q3 margins disappoint

-
ALSO READ
Board of Monte Carlo Fashions approves change in directorate
Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit rises 665.46% in the September 2021 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Monte Carlo Fashions hits the roof on registering record sales in Q3 FY22
Monte Carlo Fashions snaps 4-day wining streak; gains over 167% in one year
-
HCL Technologies slumped 5.35% to Rs 1265.95 after the company's Q3 earnings disappointed on the margins front.
The IT major reported 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,442 crore and revenue increased by 8.1% to Rs 22,331 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q2 FY22.
As compared with Q3 last year, net profit fell 13.6% but topline rose 15.7% in the last quarter.
In dollar terms, the company's net profit was $458 million (up 3.8% QoQ) and its revenue was $2,977 million (up 6.7% QoQ) in Q3 FY22.
Total Contract Value (TCV) of new deal wins in Q3 FY22 was at $2,135 million, up 64% YoY.
In constant currency terms (cc), the company's revenue growth was 7.6% QoQ, highest in the last 12 years.
The company's Products & Platforms segment led the growth with 24.5% QoQ cc, followed by Engineering and R&D Services (ER&D) with 8.3% QoQ cc and IT and Business Services with 4.7% QoQ cc.
Hiring continued at a brisk pace with net addition of 10,143 during the quarter. Total headcount was at 197,777. Attrition (on the last 12-month basis) was at 19.8% in Q3 FY22 as against 10.2% in Q3 FY21 and 15.7% in Q2 FY22.
Gross Cash stands at US$ 2,666 mn and Net Cash at US$ 2,140 mn at the end of 31 December 2021.
HCL Tech expects revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency, while EBIT margin is projected to be between 19% and 21% for FY22.
HCL Tech expects revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency, while EBIT margin is projected to be between 19% and 21% for FY22.
However, the company reported flattish earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins of 19% at the company level while margins for services (IT services and ER&D) were down 190 bps QoQ due to 80 bps impact of salary hike, -65 bps due to loss of days due to furlough, -85 bps on retention and bonus related, -40bps new customer investment, which was mitigated by +60 bps operating efficiencies and +20 bps currency tailwind, a domestic brokerage has reportedly said in a result update.
margins are expected to be under pressure for a few more quarters. We expect approximately 140 bps EBIT margin decline over FY21-24E, the brokerage firm reportedly added.
HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU