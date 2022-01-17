Gujarat Ambuja Exports soars on plans to set up new corn wet milling plant

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Ambuja Exports to set up 1000 TPD greenfield corn wet milling plant
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.35 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.65 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 474.58% in the September 2021 quarter
-
Gujarat Ambuja Exports jumped 4.96% to Rs 178.80 after the company announced its decision to setup a greenfield corn wet milling plant at Sitarganj, Uttaranchal (Uttarakhand).
The corn wet milling plant is being set up for the manufacturing starch, starch derivatives and polyols viz., sorbitol, maltitol and mannitol.
The company's existing corn wet milling plants (Unit I and Unit II) have a capacity of 750 tonnes per day (TPD), with capacity utilization rate of 90%.
The proposed capacity addition of 1000 TPD (Unit III) would be done within a period of 18 months.
The cost of the same would approximately be between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore, which would be financed via internal accruals.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports is involved in the manufacturing of corn starch derivatives, soya derivatives, feed ingredients, cotton yarn, and edible oils.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 41.72% to Rs 103.17 crore on a 16.43% increase in sales to Rs 1151.82 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU