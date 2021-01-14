Adani Enterprises secures Rs 1838 cr NHAI road project in Kerala

Adani Enterprises has secured the award of another Hybrid Annuity Road Project for bid cost of Rs 1838.10 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Details - Six Laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) from Des. Ch. 189+200 (Ex. km 188+000) to Des.

Ch. 232+100 (Ex. km 230+400) [except Six laning of Paloli to Moorad section from Des. Ch. 203+000 (Ex. km 201+590) to Des. Ch. 205+100 (Ex. km 203+900)] in the State of Kerala on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

With this project award, Adani Group will have total Six NHAI road projects under HAM in the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

