L&T Construction wins significant orders for its various businesses

Value of orders range between Rs 1000 cr to Rs 2500 cr as per L&T's project classification

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured orders from prestigious clients for various businesses.

Buildings & Factories:

The Commercial and Residential Spaces arm of the Buildings & Factories business has won an order from a reputed developer to construct an office space in Mumbai. The scope of the project includes construction of 2 towers comprising 4 basements, G+21 Floors with a built-up area of 33.50 lakh Sq. Ft.

The Commercial and Residential Spaces arm of Buildings & Factories business has also won an order from the State Government of Haryana to construct a Medical College at Jind. The scope of the project includes construction of a hospital building, academy blocks and residential buildings over a built-up area of 15.63 lakh Sq. Ft.

Transportation Infrastructure Business:

The Railways Strategic Business Unit has secured an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order from the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE), Package EPC-06 to electrify 918.40 RKM/1171.31 Track KM of railway lines in the North Western Railway.

The project is a part of the 'Mission Electrification' initiative of the Central Government aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway Network to reduce carbon footprint and expenditure on diesel.

The business is already executing two major EPC contracts from CORE: EPC-01 (Gr. 182,184 & 185) to electrify the Delhi- Jaipur line and EPC-07 to electrify various sections of the Southern Railway.

