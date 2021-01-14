NTPC declares commercial operation of 50 MW solar power project in Kasargod

NTPC announced that based on achievement of approved norms and due approval; maiden Solar Power Project of 50 MW capacity situated at Kasargod Solar Park at Kasargod, Kerala of THDC India (a subsidiary company of NTPC), is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 31 December 2020.

With this, the commissioned as well as commercial capacity of THDC India (a subsidiary company of NTPC) and NTPC group has become 1,587 MW and 62,975 MW respectively.

