Adani Enterprises subsidiary bags LoA for road project

With this project award, Adani Group will have total eight NHAI road projects under HAM and Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) in the states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat.Adani Road Transport (ARTL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has received a letter of award (LoA) for four laning of NH-365A from Kodad to Khammam in Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).
The company's bid project cost is Rs 1039.90 crore. The length of the project is 31.8 kilometres. The construction period is 2 year and the operation period is 15 years.
ARTL was incorporated with an objective to carry out the business of construction, operation and maintenance of roads, highways, expressways.
Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 1.8% lower at Rs 1039.10 on BSE.
Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India's largest business conglomerates. The company's consolidated net profit slid 11.1% to Rs 286.60 crore on 6.1% rise in net sales to Rs 11,620.45 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
