Industrials stocks edge lower

Industrials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Industrials index decreasing 77.78 points or 1.84% at 4148.97 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 8.55%), Redington India Ltd (down 5.33%),Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (down 5.16%),NCC Ltd (down 4.88%),Shankara Building Products Ltd (down 4.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (down 4.35%), Vesuvius India Ltd (down 4.17%), Greaves Cotton Ltd (down 4.11%), SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (down 4.02%), and HLE Glascoat Ltd (down 4%).

On the other hand, SML ISUZU Ltd (up 6.64%), Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (up 4.89%), and Time Technoplast Ltd (up 4.85%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 594.63 or 1.19% at 49456.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 181.5 points or 1.23% at 14633.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 155.28 points or 0.75% at 20617.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.44 points or 0.92% at 6820.18.

On BSE,937 shares were trading in green, 1880 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

