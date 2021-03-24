Paint makers rally as crude prices ease

Shares of five paint manufacturing companies bucked weak market trend following a slump in crude oil prices.

Shalimar Paints (up 2.88%), Asian Paints (up 1.89%), Asahi Songwon Colors (up 1.69%), Berger Paints India (up 0.81%) and Akzo Nobel India (up 0.28%) advanced.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.19% at 49,458.05.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2021 was trading 81 cents higher at $61.60 a barrel. The contract fell 5.93% to settle at $60.79 a barrel in the previous trading session.

Brent crude oil witnessed selling pressure on renewed lockdown measures in Europe and rising US crude stockpiles which have clouded the prospects of a speedy recovery in oil consumption. After hitting a high of $69.63 a barrel on 11 March 2021, brent crude oil has slumped nearly 12% in nine trading days.

Lower crude oil decreases input costs for paint companies, which use crude derivatives as their raw material.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)