Metal stocks fall

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 298.73 points or 2.16% at 13557.73 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.72%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.51%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.65%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.65%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.35%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.77%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.98%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.87%).

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 594.63 or 1.19% at 49456.81.

The Nifty 50 index was down 181.5 points or 1.23% at 14633.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 155.28 points or 0.75% at 20617.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.44 points or 0.92% at 6820.18.

On BSE,937 shares were trading in green, 1880 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

