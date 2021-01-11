Adani Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar power plant at Chitrakoot, U.P.

Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One, a step down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned 25 MW solar power plant.

This plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Noida Power Company (NPCL) at Rs. 3.08/KWh.

With this commissioning AGEL's total operational renewable capacity grows to 2,975 MW.

Recently, AGEL has also commissioned and announced 100 MW Solar Power plant, despite of ongoing pandemic backed by advance resource planning.

With the commissioning of this project AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,795 MW including 11,820 MW awarded and under implementation projects.

