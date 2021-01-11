Titagarh Wagons allots 60,950 equity shares under ESOS

Titagarh Wagons has allotted 60,950 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the TWL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2014 which has earlier been submitted to your office.

With this allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 23,87,75,178/- divided into 11,93,87,589 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

