K E C International secures orders worth RS 1024 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs 1024 crore across its various businesses.
Transmission & Distribution: The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, Middle East, Africa and the Americas.
Railways: The business has secured an order for a Doubling project including Track linking, Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) and Overhead Electrification (OHE) works in India.
Civil: The business has secured an order for infra works in the cement segment in India.
Solar: The business has secured an order for a 13.60 MWp rooftop solar project in India.
Cables: The business has secured orders for various types of cables/ cabling projects in India and overseas.
