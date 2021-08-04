Adani Green Energy gains after strong Q1 outcome

-
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) rose 1.66% to Rs 909 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 895.45% to Rs 219 crore on a 22.89% jump in total income to Rs 1,079 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).
Consolidated profit before tax surged 411.76% to Rs 261 crore in Q1 FY22 as against Rs 51 crore in Q1 FY21. Total EBITDA grew 31% to Rs 892 crore in Q1 June 2021 from Rs 680 crore in Q1 June 2020. Cash profit climbed 35% to Rs 460 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared Rs 342 crore in Q1 FY21. The Q1 earnings was declared during market hours today, 4 August 2021.
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) witnessed robust growth in revenue from Power supply, backed by robust growth in capacities and improved Solar and Wind Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF). Significant improvement in EBITDA from Power Supply and cash profit was supported by increase in revenues and cost-efficient O&M driven by thrust on data analytics.
The sale of Energy increased by 48% Y-o-Y on the back of capacity addition of 1,075 MW (mega-watt) and improved Solar and Wind CUF. Solar CUF improved with 20 bps improvement in grid availability, consistently high plant availability of 99.6% and consistent solar irradiation. Overall Wind portfolio CUF improved backed by higher efficiency of new wind plants with technologically advanced Wind Turbine Generators.
Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, said that: "AGEL's growth continues to accelerate. In just two years, AGEL has marched to the very forefront of the world's renewable energy brigade, accelerating the transition to green energy faster than any other company in the world. The acquisition of SB Energy's high quality renewable energy portfolio has further consolidated our position as the world's largest solar player thereby keeping us on track to become the world largest renewables player by 2030. Renewable energy is at a massive inflexion point in its young journey and we are well positioned."
AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 15 GW (giga-watts) of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
