Volumes jump at IIFL Wealth Management Ltd counter

Coforge Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 August 2021.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 19.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 25.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75019 shares. The stock increased 12.81% to Rs.1,561.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 67.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.94% to Rs.4,719.20. Volumes stood at 4.98 lakh shares in the last session.

Huhtamaki India Ltd registered volume of 9.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.72% to Rs.315.80. Volumes stood at 54313 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 32.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.97% to Rs.599.90. Volumes stood at 14.91 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd witnessed volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64692 shares. The stock increased 3.98% to Rs.2,547.00. Volumes stood at 73326 shares in the last session.

