Alankit Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rossell India Ltd, PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd and Pennar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2021.

Rossell India Ltd, PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd, Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd and Pennar Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2021.

Alankit Ltd lost 16.22% to Rs 15.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd tumbled 8.70% to Rs 183.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68426 shares in the past one month.

PDS Multinational Fashions Ltd crashed 8.61% to Rs 1342.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7106 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2151 shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd pared 8.45% to Rs 3.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pennar Industries Ltd fell 7.75% to Rs 37.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)