Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Goodyear India Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd and Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 15.95% to Rs 6.22 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3124.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 800.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goodyear India Ltd crashed 7.86% to Rs 1193.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14552 shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd tumbled 7.21% to Rs 709.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25245 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd corrected 7.10% to Rs 157.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd fell 7.09% to Rs 1350.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10538 shares in the past one month.

