Adani Green Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 2024.75, up 5.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.27% jump in NIFTY and a 2.71% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25862.55, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

