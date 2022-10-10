Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 2.44%, S&P BSE Power index Shed 1.29%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 7.07% over last one month compared to 8.34% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.74% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 2.44% today to trade at Rs 2151.2. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.29% to quote at 4727.38. The index is down 8.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 1.95% and JSW Energy Ltd lost 1.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 43.66 % over last one year compared to the 4.17% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 7.07% over last one month compared to 8.34% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.74% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12223 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1106 on 29 Oct 2021.

