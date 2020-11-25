Adani Green Energy Ltd Slips 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 62.48% over last one month compared to 18.43% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 11.46% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd fell 5% today to trade at Rs 1144.75. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.61% to quote at 1993.77. The index is up 18.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd decreased 0.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 4 % over last one year compared to the 9.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 62.48% over last one month compared to 18.43% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 11.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 13187 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1220 on 24 Nov 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 107 on 25 Nov 2019.

