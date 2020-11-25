Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Spurts 3.81%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Rises 1.14%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 15.85% over last one month compared to 11.99% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 11.49% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 3.81% today to trade at Rs 78.95. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 1.14% to quote at 13446.15. The index is up 11.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 1.29% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 10.63 % over last one year compared to the 9.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 15.85% over last one month compared to 11.99% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 11.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 95944 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 134.5 on 25 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 51.8 on 13 Mar 2020.

