Adani Green Energy Ltd spikes nearly 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.1, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1067.55% in last one year as compared to a 2.26% drop in NIFTY and a 1.77% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 50.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14826.3, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

