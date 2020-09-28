PVR Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Laurus Labs Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2020.

Laurus Labs Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Shankara Building Products Ltd and Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2020.

PVR Ltd soared 9.64% to Rs 1207.1 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd spiked 7.97% to Rs 1432.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd surged 7.73% to Rs 1875. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15825 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd exploded 7.57% to Rs 356.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6055 shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd rose 7.39% to Rs 1456.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30262 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)