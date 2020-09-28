Tips Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd, I G Petrochemicals Ltd, Compuage Infocom Ltd and Sterling Tools Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2020.

Tips Industries Ltd surged 15.36% to Rs 283.85 at 12:09 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 20308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11133 shares in the past one month.

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd spiked 14.40% to Rs 71.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3580 shares in the past one month.

I G Petrochemicals Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 316.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11026 shares in the past one month.

Compuage Infocom Ltd advanced 9.22% to Rs 15.64. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41764 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd rose 9.19% to Rs 187.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2675 shares in the past one month.

