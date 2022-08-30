Adani Green Energy Ltd Spurts 3.26%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.79%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 11.28% over last one month compared to 12.55% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 3.26% today to trade at Rs 2413. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.79% to quote at 4257.06. The index is up 12.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Power Ltd increased 2.74% and Adani Transmission Ltd added 2.29% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 63.95 % over last one year compared to the 2.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 11.28% over last one month compared to 12.55% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12724 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 990 on 30 Aug 2021.

